Shuttlers told to stay away from forbidden fruit

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (right) speaking at a press conference, May 15, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — No Malaysian shuttler was involved in a match-fixing incident at New Zealand Open, said BA of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria but he warned those who even dare to stick a finger into any dirty business.

“We discussed the matter in our meeting earlier and after we checked, none of our players (were) involved.

“Plus, we also got Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei to check on their status and they both are clean. None of the match-fixers approached them,” stressed Norza.

Norza said BAM will come out with a SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to not tolerate with any match-fixing or gambling issue as players implicated will be shown the exit (and/or) if caught red-handed.

“We will never tolerate with any match fixing or gambling cases. So players, there will no excuses or sorry that can save you if you get caught.

“To ensure that, we will educate each player on this matter and how it’s is forbidden. I want my players in the academy to have zero cases in this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, BWF general secretary Thomas Lund, in response to the matter, said the body is investigating.

“We are aware of the incident and that BWF staff have worked with Badminton New Zealand in relation to it,” he said.

A player who was approached by a match-fixer, rejected the clandestine offer and immediately reported it to officials during last week’s tournament, Badminton New Zealand chief executive Joe Hitchcock confirmed on Monday night, though it is not known if other approaches went unreported in the US$120,000 (RM514,699) tournament.

The top seeded Malaysian pair of Vivian-Khe Wei won the women’s doubles title at the North Shore Events Centre in Auckland over the weekend.

On Sunday, the top seeded Malaysians stayed on court for one hour and 38 minutes to beat gutsy Ayako Sakuramoto-Yukiko Takahata of Japan 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the final.

It was the first Open title for Vivian-Khe Wei since winning the 2011 Indonesian Open Grand Prix Gold in Jakarta and it also eased the pressure on them after going through a bad patch throughout the year.