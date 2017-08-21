Shooters add another gold, silver to medal haul

National Shooting athlete Benjamin Khor Cheng Ji in action during the Double Trap preliminary round of KL2017 SEA Games at the National Shooting Range in Subang, August 21, 2017. — Bernama pic SUBANG, Aug 21 — Malaysia won its first gold medal in shooting at the SEA Games after Benjamin Khor won the double trap individual event at the National Shooting Range today.

Khor dedicated his win to his father, Edward, who himself was a former national shooter.

The 24-year-old shot 71 out of 80 targets, giving the country its first gold in the event in 10 years.

Meanwhile, Abraham Eng, Malaysia’s youngest shooting representative at age 15, struck silver after hitting 66 targets.

Bronze went to Sirawit Temmart of Thailand.

Benjamin Khor 🏅EMAS & Abraham Eng Wei Jin 🏅 PERAK dalam acara 'Double Trap' Individu Lelaki! Tahniah 👏 #KitaJuara pic.twitter.com/pOZBqALmem — #TeamMAS (@myTeamMAS) 21 August 2017

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who watched the event, said he was impressed with the 1-2 finish.

Khairy said, “Benjamin put up a masterful display and congratulations to him.

“Abraham is something else, he is only 15, but he enjoyed himself here. I’m blown away by his talent at this age. This boy is with future,” he added.