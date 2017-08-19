Shooter Haslisa bent on securing gold

Shooter Haslisa Hamed is seen during the 50m women’s rifle prone final in the 27th SEA Games in Myanmar December 12, 2013. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — National elite shooter Haslisa Hamed is targeting to improve her medal haul at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) shooting events from Aug 21 to 26 at Subang Shooting Range.

The Royal Malaysian Navy personnel who could only muster a bronze medal in the 2013 Games in Myanmar, is determined to improve her performance on home ground in two events, the 50m rifle prone and 50m rifle three positions.

“I do not put a high target at 2017 as I want to focus on improving my personal best and if I could clinch the gold medal, it would be a bonus for me.

“It is not that I do not want to aim high but I am worried of the pressure on me which could affect my focus during in the competition,” she told Bernama when met at a training session recently.

Commenting further, Haslisa, 31, who had represented the country since 2006 stressed that all shooters including the young athletes were capable of creating upsets at KL2017 as their performance depended on their mental strength and wind conditions on the day of competition.

“I also see the shooters of Singapore and Thailand as our main challengers at the championships based on their past SEA Games performances but I will definitely give them a tough fight,” said Haslisa who would be making her third appearance at SEA Games after the 2007 and 2013 editions.

The Perak-born athlete said the presence of three South Korean coaches had helped to lift the performance of the national squad.

The three coaches are Park Sang-soon, Park Cheol-wan and Kong-hyun Ah.

“We have acquired a lot of technic from them as well as advice on the finer points,” she said. — Bernama