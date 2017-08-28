Shock semi-final exit for national men’s squash team

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (centre) poses for a photograph with the national squash team during his visit to the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil August 15, 2017. The men's squash team lost to Philippines today. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Malaysia will not be featured in the men’s squash team final in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games for the first time in the biennial meet after they succumbed 0-2 to Philippines in the semi-finals today.

In the men’s team match today, Ng Eain Yow lost to Robert Andrew Garcia 8-11, 3-11, 7-11 while P. Darren Rahul was subdued by Juan Rafael Yam in 11-6, 8-11, 7-11, 11-4, 8-11.

Meanwhile the women’s team will face Singapore in the final tomorrow after defeating Indonesia 2-0 in the semi-finals with Andrea Lee Jia Qi delivering the first point.

She overpowered Catur Yuliana 1-4, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8 while Lai Wen Li sealed the match for Malaysia by beating Maulida Arnasty 11-4, 11-5, 11-8.

Team manager Nik Razeen A Daud said the loss of the men’s team was a major upset even though the Filipinos were more aggressive in the game.

“We will meet the coach after this to look into the cause of our defeat,” he told the media after the match. — Bernama