Shi picks up China’s eighth world diving gold

Saturday July 22, 2017
06:02 PM GMT+8

Tingmao Shi of China poses with gold medal for the women’s 3m springboard final at the 17th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, July 21, 2017. — Reuters picTingmao Shi of China poses with gold medal for the women’s 3m springboard final at the 17th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, July 21, 2017. — Reuters picBUDAPEST, July 22 — Olympic champion Shi Tingmao earned China’s eighth diving gold of the world aquatic championships yesterday with victory in the women’s 3m springboard final, just ahead of team-mate Wang Han.

Shi led for all five rounds and sealed victory with 383 pts, finishing 24 ahead of Wang, who held second spot throughout, while Canada’s Jennifer Abel took bronze with 351.55 pts. 

The 25-year-old Shi now has the world crown to add to her Olympic golds she earned last year after also winning the 3m synchro springboard in Rio de Janeiro.

Shi’s win means Chinese divers have won eight of the 11 events so far with only the men’s 10m platform and 3m mixed springboard to come today. — AFP

