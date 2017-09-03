Sharapova, Venus in action on soggy day at US Open

Venus Williams of the US hits a shot during her women’s singles fourth round match against Germany’s Mona Barthel at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 22, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 3 — Maria Sharapova is one of the few lucky players guaranteed to battle it out under Arthur Ashe Stadium’s retractable roof today as rain threatens to play havoc with the US Open schedule for a second day running.

A day after only 16 singles matches were completed at Flushing Meadows thanks to the inclement weather, Sharapova’s fourth round match with Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova is scheduled second on the main showcourt.

Following the conclusion of that duel, 37-year-old Venus Williams will attempt to take a step closer to her first US Open title since 2001 when she faces Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

In Sunday’s opening evening session encounter on Ashe, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza will face 13th-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova.

On the men’s side, 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov will attempt to continue his run through a wide open bottom half of the draw, which has been left without any top 10 seeds, when he kicks off the day’s action against Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Sam Querrey, the last standing American in the men’s field, will be eager to keep alive hopes of ending his country’s 14-year men’s grand slam drought when he faces Mischa Zverev. — Reuters