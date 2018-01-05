Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Sharapova suffers Shenzhen semi-final defeat

Friday January 5, 2018
06:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Qualify for Thomas Cup on merit, BAM chief tells men’s teamQualify for Thomas Cup on merit, BAM chief tells men’s team

Malaysia to suspend export taxes on palm oil for three monthsMalaysia to suspend export taxes on palm oil for three months

The Edit: Japan’s historic Tsukiji fish market holds final auctionThe Edit: Japan’s historic Tsukiji fish market holds final auction

The Edit: Here’s the complete list of the 2018 Golden Globe nomineesThe Edit: Here’s the complete list of the 2018 Golden Globe nominees

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sharapova will return to the top 50 next week with the Australian Open looming at the end of the month, but she failed to reach her second final since returning last April after a drugs ban. — Reuters picSharapova will return to the top 50 next week with the Australian Open looming at the end of the month, but she failed to reach her second final since returning last April after a drugs ban. — Reuters picSHENZHEN, Jan 5 — Former world number one Maria Sharapova was dumped out in the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open, losing in three sets to holder Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic today.

The Russian will return to the top 50 next week with the Australian Open looming at the end of the month, but she failed to reach her second final since returning last April after a drugs ban.

Siniakova, the sixth seed, beat the 30-year-old 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and will face world number one Simona Halep in the final.

Halep cruised into the decider in southern China with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 victory over fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Sharapova was banned for 15 months for taking the performance-enhancing substance meldonium, and has been working her way up the rankings since returning to action, winning the Tianjin Open in October. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline