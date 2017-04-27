Last updated Friday, April 28, 2017 12:01 am GMT+8

Sharapova eases past Makarova into Stuttgart quarters

Thursday April 27, 2017
11:39 PM GMT+8

Maria Sharapova in action at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix April 26, 2017. — Reuters picMaria Sharapova in action at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix April 26, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, April 27 — Former world number one Maria Sharapova eased past fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 7-5 6-1 today to reach the Stuttgart Grand Prix quarter-finals and continue her winning comeback from a 15-month doping ban.

The 30-year-old Russian, who has won five Grand Slams and is among the highest-paid athletes in the world, returned to action yesterday with a straight sets win over Roberta Vinci following her suspension for the use of banned substance meldonium.

Sharapova, who had tested positive at the 2016 Australian Open, picked up where she had left off against Vinci, powering through her first two service games without dropping a point but struggling somewhat with her return consistency.

Makarova also cleverly mixed up the height and depth of her shots during rallies on the very quick Stuttgart clay with Sharapova still lacking match practice.

Makarova wasted her only break opportunity at 5-5 and Sharapova never looked back. She earned her first break points a game later, powering a crosscourt forehand winner to grab the first set.

She broke Makarova twice in the second set to race 5-1 ahead and served out the match with an ace to set up a quarter-final clash against Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit. — Reuters

