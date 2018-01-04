Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Sports

Sharapova eases into Shenzhen semi-finals

Thursday January 4, 2018
05:13 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Vietnam arrests fugitive tycoon after his deportation from SingaporeVietnam arrests fugitive tycoon after his deportation from Singapore

The Edit: Why this old Shanghai neighbourhood is shivering in winterThe Edit: Why this old Shanghai neighbourhood is shivering in winter

The Edit: Issues that might take center stage at 2018 Golden GlobesThe Edit: Issues that might take center stage at 2018 Golden Globes

Barca coach shrugs off speculation about CoutinhoBarca coach shrugs off speculation about Coutinho

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Maria Sharapova in action at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix April 26, 2017. — Reuters picMaria Sharapova in action at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix April 26, 2017. — Reuters picSHENZHEN, Jan 4 — Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova marched into the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open today with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Sharapova, who has worked her way up to 59 in the world rankings since her return from a doping ban last year, will face either of the Czech pair Kristyna Pliskova or Katerina Siniakova in the last four in southern China.

The 30-year-old Sharapova, who is unseeded in the tournament that serves as a build-up to the Australian Open, is embarking on her first full season since returning from a 15-month drugs ban in April.

The five-time Grand Slam winner was never really in trouble against Diyas, who is 66 in the world, and joins Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in the Shenzhen semis. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline