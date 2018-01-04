Sharapova eases into Shenzhen semi-finals

Maria Sharapova in action at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix April 26, 2017. — Reuters picSHENZHEN, Jan 4 — Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova marched into the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open today with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Sharapova, who has worked her way up to 59 in the world rankings since her return from a doping ban last year, will face either of the Czech pair Kristyna Pliskova or Katerina Siniakova in the last four in southern China.

The 30-year-old Sharapova, who is unseeded in the tournament that serves as a build-up to the Australian Open, is embarking on her first full season since returning from a 15-month drugs ban in April.

The five-time Grand Slam winner was never really in trouble against Diyas, who is 66 in the world, and joins Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in the Shenzhen semis. — AFP