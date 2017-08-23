Shalin inspires women’s team to tenpin bowling gold

Shalin led the way with a personal six-game total of 1,370 pinfalls. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017 PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Tenpin bowling contributed another gold medal to the Malaysian contingent’s medal tally when Esther Cheah Mei Lan-Shalin Zulkifli-Sin Li Jane blazed the Sunway Megalanes to knock down 3,835 pins in the women’s trios.

The win was inspired by the experienced Shalin who was the top performer with a personal six-game total of 1,370 pinfalls while Esther Cheah and Li Jane knocked down 1,240 and 1,225 pins respectively.

Malaysia’s second trio in the competition, Natasha Roslan-Siti Safiyah Amira Abdul Rahman-Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi, claimed the bronze with 3,785 pinfalls, 10 pins less than Singapore’s Cherie Tan-New Hui Fen-Shayna Ng.

The win ended a 10-year wait for Malaysia to win a gold medal in the event since the last success was registered at the 2007 Korat SEA Games in Thailand.

“The win is a very meaningful one for us because the last gold medal in the event was won 10 years ago. The victory was even sweeter because we also won the bronze,” said Shalin after receiving their medals from Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The men’s trios comprising Adrian Ang Hsien Loong-Muhammad Rafiq Ismail-Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol knocked down 3,824 pins to finish in fourth place behind Thailand trio Atchariya Cheng-Sithipol Kunaksorn-Surasak Manuwong and Annop Arromsaranon-Erik Kim Bolleby-Yannaphon Larp Apharat who took the gold and silver with 4,113 and 3,913 pinfalls.

Indonesia’s Billy Muhammad Islam-Hardy Rachmadian-Ryan Leonard Lalis finished third with a score of 3,880 pinfalls. — Bernama