Sevilla suffer Manchester United hangover

Sevilla's surprise win over Manchester United did not set the stage for them to qualify for the Champions League. — Reuters picMADRID, March 18 — Sevilla crashed to a 2-1 league defeat to Leganes today just days after they pulled off the surprise elimination of Manchester United in the Champions League.

The loss means Sevilla are increasingly unlikely to qualify for the Champions League through La Liga this season.

Unai Bustinza put Leganes ahead four minutes before half-time with a superb header in their Butarque stadium in the Madrid suburbs. Javi Eraso doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

Mexican international Miguel Layun pulled a goal back for Sevilla in the 90th minute when he was fed by the scorer of both goals in the triumph at Old Trafford, French striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Sevilla face a torrid few weeks with leaders Barcelona next up in La Liga on March 31 before they host Bayern Munich on April 3 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. — AFP