Seven youths to spearhead challenge at AFF Futsal Championship in Bangkok

Wednesday December 28, 2016
07:47 PM GMT+8

Malaysian futsal squad that finished runners-up at the inaugural Commonwealth Cup in New Zealand. — Picture courtesy of www.fam.org.myMalaysian futsal squad that finished runners-up at the inaugural Commonwealth Cup in New Zealand. — Picture courtesy of www.fam.org.myKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — National futsal coach Chiew Chun Yong will be hoping that his seven young guns will be firing on all cylinders at the AFF Futsal Championship hosted by Thailand in Bangkok from Jan 23 to 29.

The seven players — all below the age of 22 — are Muhammad Azri Rahman (Felda United), Mohd Ridzwan Bakri (Sabah), Syed Aizad Daniel Syed Nasir, Muhammad Aidil Shahril Rosli (MPSJ), Muhammad Amirul Sugito (Kuala Lumpur), Muhammad Ikhmal Firdaus (PBMM U-19) and Mohd Awalludin Mat Nawi (Perak).

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement today said Amirul and Awalludin were recalled to replace Selangor's Mohamad Fadzil Ab Karnim and Mohd Ridhwan Zainal while Ikhmal replaces Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat, 17, who has joined the Felda United Youth Cup squad.

Chun Yong said the changes were part of the development process to prepare players for the future.

"I do not want to use too many senior players so that I can blend the young players with the senior players for continuity," he said.

Chun Yong has set a target of reaching at least the semifinals when Malaysia kick off their campaign against Indonesia in Group B on Jan 23 before taking on Laos (Jan 24) while the final group match is against Myanmar on (Jan 25).

Group A comprise Thailand, Brunei and Timor-Leste.

The squad:

Muhammad Awaluddin Hassan, Mohd Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin, Saiful Aula Ahmad (Selangor); Azrul Hadee Mohd Taufiq, Saiful Nizam Mohamad Ali, Mohd Azwann Ismail, Muhammad Azri Rahman, Abu Haniffa Hassan (Felda United); Mohd Firdaus Razali, Syed Aizad Daniel Syed Nasir, Muhammad Aidil Shahril Rosli (MPSJ); Akmarulnizam Mohd Idris (Pahang); Mohd Ridzwan Bakri (Sabah); Muhammad Amirul Sugito (Kuala Lumpur); Mohd Awalludin Mat Nawi (Perak) and Muhammad Ikhmal Firdaus (PBMM B-19). — Bernama

