Serena Williams to return in December

Sunday December 24, 2017
11:57 PM GMT+8

Serena Williams signs autographs after winning her Australian Open Women's singles quarterfinal match against Britain's Johanna Konta, at Melbourne Park, January 25, 2107. — Reuters picSerena Williams signs autographs after winning her Australian Open Women's singles quarterfinal match against Britain's Johanna Konta, at Melbourne Park, January 25, 2107. — Reuters picABU DHABI, Dec 24 — Serena Williams will make her comeback at the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi on December 30, tournament organisers announced today.

The 36-year-old has not played since clinching a 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open 11 months ago, after revealing she was pregnant during the tournament and taking time off to give birth.

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” the American said in a statement on the tournament’s website. — AFP

