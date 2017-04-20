Last updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 12:00 am GMT+8

Serena Williams hints she may be pregnant

Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last December. — AFP picWilliams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last December. — AFP picWASHINGTON, April 19 — Serena Williams will return to world number one next week but may not stay atop the rankings for long after hinting today that she is pregnant.

Williams posted a photograph of herself showing off a bump on her Snapchat account with the caption “20 weeks”, teasing fans that she might be about to have her first child.

Neither Williams or her management team were immediately available for comment.

Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last December. — Reuters

