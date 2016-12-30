Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Ohanian (VIDEO)

Friday December 30, 2016
08:32 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Serena Williams (pic) has announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. — Reuters picSerena Williams (pic) has announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 30 ― World number two tennis player Serena Williams has become engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social media company Reddit.

“Down on 1 knee. He said four words. And/r/isaidyes,” the 35-year-old American said on the social media site yesterday.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome ... back to where our stars first collided.”

The New York-born Ohanian, 33, confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: “She said yes”.

Williams is the best player of her generation. She has won 22 grand slam singles titles, the same as German Steffi Graf and trailing only Australian Margaret Court (24). ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline