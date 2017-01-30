Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 8:03 pm GMT+8

Serena takes over from Kerber as world number one

Monday January 30, 2017
Serena Williams of the US reacts during her Women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova, January 23, 2017. Updated rankings places her at number one. ― Reuters picSerena Williams of the US reacts during her Women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova, January 23, 2017. Updated rankings places her at number one. ― Reuters picPARIS, Jan 30 — Australian Open winner Serena Williams replaced Angelique Kerber as world number one in the latest WTA rankings released today.

The American moved up one place courtesy of her victory in Melbourne where she got the better of sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday for a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Kerber’s defence of her Australian Open crown ended with a last 16 loss to Coco Vandeweghe with the German now down to second and her American nemesis up 15 rungs to 20th.

Melbourne quarter-finalist Karolina Pliskova climbs two spots to third.

WTA rankings today, January 30

1.            Serena Williams (USA) 7.780 pts (+1)

2.            Angelique Kerber (GER) 7.115 (-1)

3.            Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5.270 (+2)

4.            Simona Halep (ROM) 5.073 

5.            Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4.985 (+1)

6.            Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4.915 (-3)

7.            Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4.720

8.            Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 3.915 (+2)

10.          Johanna Konta (GBR) 3.705 (-1)

11.          Venus Williams (USA) 3.530 (+6)

12.          Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3.415 (-1)

13.          Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2.955

14.          Carla Suarez (ESP) 2.625 (-2)

15.          Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) 2.347

16.          Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2.357 (+2)

17.          Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (CZE) 2.295 (-1)

18.          Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2.295 (+2)

19.          Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2.161 (-5)

20.          Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2.136 (+15) — AFP

