Serena swats doubts, Bencic aside to reach second round

Serena WIlliams of the US serves during her women's singles first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in Melbourne Park, January 17, 2017. ― Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 17 ― Serena Williams launched her bid for a 23rd grand slam title with a 6-4 6-3 win over Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open today, swatting aside doubts over her fitness and motivation on a sweltering day at Melbourne Park.

The 35-year-old American came into the tie with two matches under her belt since the US Open last September but moved superbly under a hot sun at Rod Laver Arena to rout the Swiss talent in 79 minutes.

Kept honest for most of the first set, Williams ramped up the pressure at 4-4 to win seven straight games before Bencic stalled her victory charge with a late rally.

Williams wobbled with a double-fault on match point but smashed a volley on her second to close it out and set up a second round clash against Czech Lucie Safarova. ― Reuters