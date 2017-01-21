Serena shocked at deadly Melbourne rampage

Police cordon off Bourke Street mall, after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 21 ― Serena Williams today expressed her shock at the deadly rampage at a Melbourne shopping strip, as the Australian Open observed a minute's silence for the tragedy.

Four people died and dozens were injured when a car rammed shoppers on a busy Melbourne street just one kilometre (about half-a-mile) from the Grand Slam tennis tournament yesterday.

“It's very shocking and extremely saddening and disheartening,” said Williams, the American world number two.

“Just so many sad things are happening around the world, and even to hit so close to home where I know literally it's down the street from the tournament, close to where a lot of players are staying.

“It's just an unfortunate event that you just have to really pray for everyone involved in that sad situation.”

Rafael Nadal and Australian legend Rod Laver were among those to hold a minute's silence at the tournament's centre court today.

Police shot the 26-year-old male driver ― who has a history of family violence, mental health and drug issues ― in the arm and arrested him, ruling out terrorism as motivation. ― AFP