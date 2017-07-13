Selayang Stadium to replace KLFA Stadium as venue for SEA games football

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — The Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee today announced that the Selayang Stadium would be used as the venue for football during the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games instead of the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

MASOC chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong said the decision to switch from the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium to Selayang was made after an inspection carried out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Federal Territories Ministry two weeks ago.

He said the FAM had decided that the pitch was not up to the mark to host matches while construction in the surrounding areas would not offer a conducive environment for the spectators.

“It was therefore, decided that the Selayang Stadium with a capacity of 16,000 would host football matches which offers the most priced gold medal in the games,” he told reporters after attending the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia’s Hari Raya open house at the Seri Selangor Golf Club in Kota Damansara, here today.

Zolkples said the Shah Alam Stadium, Universiti Malaya Mini Stadium and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Stadium in Shah Alam would also be used as venues for football matches during KL2017. — Bernama