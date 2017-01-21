Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 2:12 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Seed-killer Makarova bundles out Cibulkova

Saturday January 21, 2017
01:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Conway’s ‘revolutionary’ fashionThe Edit: Conway’s ‘revolutionary’ fashion

What BMW and Perodua sales data says about the economyWhat BMW and Perodua sales data says about the economy

Arrested South Korean minister Cho, a Park loyalist, resignsArrested South Korean minister Cho, a Park loyalist, resigns

The Edit: Trump was obsessed with me, claims Kristen StewartThe Edit: Trump was obsessed with me, claims Kristen Stewart

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova celebrates after winning her Women’s singles third round match against Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Jan 21, 2017. ― Reuters picRussia’s Ekaterina Makarova celebrates after winning her Women’s singles third round match against Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Jan 21, 2017. ― Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 21 ― Ekaterina Makarova continued to show little regard for seeds at the Australian Open and sent another one heading for the exits at Melbourne Park today with a 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 win over sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the third round.

The 28-year-old, whose list of high-seeded victims at previous Australian Opens includes Ana Ivanovic (19th), Serena Williams (12th), Angelique Kerber (5th) and Simona Halep (3rd), will now face either Johanna Konta or Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round.

Makarova, who despite her giant-killing exploits has only reached one semi-final at Melbourne Park (2015), raced through the first set courtesy of three breaks and then into a 4-0 lead in the second.

Cibulkova, however, fought back to win the next five games to take a 5-4 lead then went on to force a deciding set.

Makarova took a medical time out for treatment on her right elbow while leading 3-2 in the third but it did not see the momentum swing back Cibulkova. The Russian then broke to take a 5-3 lead and served out in the next game. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline