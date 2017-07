Second seed Halep ends Azarenka Wimbledon bid

Romania’s Simona Halep during her fourth round match against Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon, London July 10, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 10 — Second seeded Simona Halep ended Victoria Azarenka’s hopes of becoming the first mother in 37 years to win Wimbledon with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 fourth round victory today.

Halep, who will become the new world number one if she makes the semi-finals, next faces Britain’s sixth seed Johanna Konta. — AFP