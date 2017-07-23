SEAGF looks for new hos​t for 2019 SEA Games after Philippines drops out

SEAGF president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar (right) said the federation will be looking for a new host for SEA Games 2019. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The South-east Asia Games Federation (SEAGF) is set to search for a new host for the 2019 SEA Games following the Philippine pull-out from hosting the biennial games.

The pull-out is due to ongoing acts of terrorism and atrocities which have hit Mindanao, the southern Island in the country.

SEAGF president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar said, he was informed by the Philipine Olympic Committee (POC) that the initial fund by their government for the games would instead be channelled for the restoration of Mindanao especially in the Marawi city.

“The Philippine Olympic Committee have told us earlier that they would send an official letter on July 26 to announce their decision and if the situation persists, I would call for the SEAGF President Meeting to discuss the possible host the 2019 SEA Games,” he said.

Tunku Imran who is also the OCM President told a press conference after attending the OCM Hari Raya Open House at Wisma OCM, here, today.

He said, Vietnam and Cambodia which would host the 2021 and 2023 edition can offer themselves to replace the Philippines to host the 2019 SEA Games if they are willing to do so.

For the record, the Philippines was awarded as the host for 2019 SEA Games during the SEA Games Federation meeting held during the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

Brunei which was supposed to host the 2019 SEA Games had decided to pull-out, citing the lack of facilities and manpower.

The last time the Philippines hosted the SEA Games was back in 2005, when the country emerged as the top-performing nation, amassing 113 gold medals. — Bernama