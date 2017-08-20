SEA Games sepak takraw competition marred after Indonesia walkout

Indonesia’s coach Asry Syam (right) leads his players to stage a walk-out in protest of the referee’s decision during the Women Regu Sepak Takraw match against Malaysia in KL2017 SEA Games at Titiwangsa Stadium, August 20, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Indonesian women’s sepak takraw team who were allegedly unhappy with the decision of the referee staged a walk out half way through the second game against Malaysia at the Titiwangsa Stadium, here today.

The walk out was the first major incident to mar the 29th SEA Games which officially opened last night in glittering fashion although a glitch in the souvenir programme of the SEA Games was spotted featuring the Indonesian flag (upside-down).

Match referee Mohd Radhi Che Mei later awarded the match to Malaysia with a 2-0 score.

Malaysia had won the first set 22-20 after a mammoth battle but when Mohd Radhi penalised Indonesian ‘tekong’ Lena’s serve when the score was 16-10 in favour of Indonesia, coach Asry Syam rushed into the court to protest the decision and later urged his players to leave the court in protest despite pleas from team officials.

Asry together with his players Dini Mita Sari, Leni, Florensia Cristy, Lena and Evana Rahmawati later left the Titiwangsa Stadium hurriedly.

With Indonesia out of the competition, Malaysia will meet Thailand tomorrow in the match to decide the winner of the gold medal since both teams had registered two wins each.

Meanwhile, Malaysian coach Md Fikri Md Noor said his charges would take a positive approach when facing Thailand tomorrow, knowing that the Thais are a powerhouse in the sport.

Malaysia had won the bronze medal at the Singapore SEA Games in 2015. — Bernama