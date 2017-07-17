SEA Games: Muhammad Haikal’s eyes slot in 4x100 team

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Negeri Sembilan sprinter Muhammad Haikal Hanafi is hoping for a slot in the 4x100m team in the SEA Games, after emerging as the best Malaysian runner in the men’s 100m sprint at the 94th Malaysian Open Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, tonight.

The absence of national sprint king Khairul Hafiz Jantan at the pre-SEA Games tournament saw Muhammad Haikal take the silver, clocking in at 10.55s, ahead of fellow national teammates Badrul Hisyam Abdul Manap of Melaka who took the bronze (10.62s), and Nixson Kennedy of Sarawak in fourth (10.67s).

The Maldives’ Hassan Said won gold after completing the run in 10.49s.

“I am grateful for this achievement, although I could not beat my personal best of 10.48s achieved at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak last year. I hope that I will be selected for the 4x100m team for the SEA Games, “ Muhammad Haikal told reporters after the event.

Khairul Hafiz, Jonathan Nyepa, Badrul Hisyam and Nixson were previously expected to be the first choice 4x100m team, with Muhammad Haikal and Muhammad Aqil Yasmin on the reserve list. However, things could change after today’s result.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 100m event, Siti Fatimah Mohamad from Johor grabbed gold after clocking in at 11.91s, narrowly beating S. Komalam Shally of Terengganu (11.97s)

The bronze medal went to Eloiza Luzon from the Philippines who came in at 11.99s.

For the men’s triple-jump event, Singapore SEA Games gold medallist Muhammad Hakimi Ismail grabbed the gold, with a jump of 16.33m.

The silver medal went to Ronne Malipay of the Philippines (15.46m), while Jonathan Larus of Sabah finished with the bronze (14.72m). — Bernama