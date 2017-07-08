Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sea Games: Malaysia almost sure of defending gold medal

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia will almost certainly retain the gold medal in the sepak takraw regu event that was won two years ago in Singapore when three main contenders - Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia are not participating in the event.

At the sport event voting ceremony in conjunction with the 29th SEA Games Kuala Lumpur 2017 (KL2017) on Aug 19 to 30, only the Philippines is seen bringing the competition to the national squad.

The other countries taking part in the event are Brunei, Cambodia and Laos.

Malaysia’s Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) Assistant Secretary Yusoff Ali said based on the final list of countries competing, he was confident Malaysia could retain the gold medal won in the 2015 edition.

“I believe that Malaysia can retain the gold medal,” he said.

According to him, Thailand, which is also a traditional rival, intended to join the event, but the White Elephant state opted for the quadrant event instead.

At the SEA Games , each competing nation is allowed to participate in three of the five events competed in sepak takraw, while Malaysia as the host, is allowed to participate in all five events. — Bernama

