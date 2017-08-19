SEA Games field hockey event begins on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The field hockey competitions for the 29th SEA Games Kuala Lumpur 2017 will be held from Aug 21 to 29 where the national men’s and women’s teams will defend their championships won in Singapore in 2015.

So far, the men’s hockey squad dominated the event by winning 15 gold medals at the SEA Games in the 1971, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1983, 1987, 1989, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2015 editions.

As the host this year, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (KHM) is targeting for four gold medals in the four events including indoor hockey for the men’s and women’s teams.

The team, ranked 12th in the world, is also seen as having a better chance after fielding a majority of the players who played in the Semi-finals of the World Hockey League in London and ended the campaign in fourth place to qualify for participation in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India from November 28 to December 16 next year.

Only three names from this squad were not listed by coach Stephen Van Huizen namely Muhammad Najmi Farizal Jazlan who played with the indoor team while Muhammad Firhan Ashari and Muhammad Haziq Samsul were not listed and replaced by players who did not play in London namely Muhammad Rashid Baharom, Joel Samuel Van Huizen and Muhammad Ramadan Rosli.

Meanwhile, 13 players appeared for the first time in the SEA Games this time – Joel Samuel, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Hafizuddin Othman, Mohamad Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin, Faizal Saari, Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor, Meor Muhammad Azuan Hasan, Faiz Helmi Jalil, Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib, Muhammad Shahril Saabah, Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim, Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil and Mohd Fitri Saari.

Also listed in the squad were S.Kumar, Muhammad Azri Hassan, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi and Muhamad Ramadan Rosli.

The men’s team manager, Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim said Malaysia’s performance was now at its best level and would utilise the time available before the match to have at least two more training sessions.

Compared to the edition in Singapore where the youth team was fielded, the national team now comprised senior players and the competition would be made as the yardstick to gauge their performance before participating in the SEA Games in Indonesia and the World Cup, he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the women’s squad which also emerged as the champions in the last edition after beating Thailand 3-1, promised to give their best to defend the gold medal.

For the record, since the women’s hockey was listed for competition in the Singapore SEA Games in 1993, Malaysia had won six gold medals in the 1997, 1999, 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2015 editions.

This time around, the national women’s squad comprised Farah Ayuni Yahya, Mas Huzaimah Md Aziz, Raja Norsharina Raja Shahbuddin, Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani, Juliani Mohamad Din, Nur Syafiqah Mohd Zain, Fatin Shafika Mahd Shukri, Nuraslinda Said, Nurul Nabihah Mansur, Norazlin Sumantri, Hanis Nadiah Onn, Surizan Awang Noh, Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli, Nuraini Abdul Rashid, Noor Hasliza Md Ali, Norbaini Hashim, Siti Rahmah Othman, Wan Nor Faiezah Md Saiuti.

For the tournament this time, apart from Malaysia, four countries participating in the competition are Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The Malaysian women will begin action for the 29th edition on August 22 against Indonesia while the men are scheduled to meet Indonesia on Aug 23 at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. — Bernama