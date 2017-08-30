SEA Games champ Malaysia blast past medals target with 145 golds

Malaysia had targeted 111 gold medals for this year's SEA Games, but its athletes already surpassed that on Monday. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia won its last prizes of the SEA Games today to bring its final tally to 145 gold medals, making the country by far the best performer of the 29th edition of the biennial championship.

The country also won 92 silvers and 86 bronzes for a total of 323 medals.

Second place went to Thailand with 72 gold medals while Vietnam was third with 58, just pipping Singapore (57).

The closing ceremony of the SEA Games, which began on August 19, will be at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tonight.

The Philippines will host the 30th SEA Games in 2019.