Scotland to play Canada in warm-up for crunch Slovenia clash

Gordon Strachan's Scotland will play Canada in a friendly on March 22. ― Reuters picGLASGOW, Jan 24 ― Gordon Strachan's Scotland will prepare for a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier with Slovenia by playing minnows Canada in a friendly on March 22, the Scottish Football Association announced yesterday.

The Scots are struggling in their group ― which England apart is relatively weak ― and are six points adrift of leaders England and four points worse off than second-placed Slovenia.

Scotland ― who last appeared in a major finals at the 1998 World Cup ― have beaten Canada on the five occasions they have played them with Strachan and his assistant Mark McGhee scoring in the 2-0 win in 1983.

“Gordon Strachan's squad will aim for a morale-boosting victory against The Canucks at Hibernian's Easter Road in the national team's first fixture of 2017,” read the SFA statement.

The match will take place four days before Scotland's vital European qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden.”

Strachan, who received a unanimous vote of confidence from the SFA last November following the poor start to the campaign, said the Canada game could allow some players to force their way into the reckoning for the Slovenia clash.

“We know that a win against Slovenia at Hampden will take us to just one point behind them in second place and put us right back in contention, so the players involved in the Canada game can take this opportunity to show they should be involved,” said Strachan. ― Bernama