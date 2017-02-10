Scotland to appeal against poppy fine

A logo of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) is pictured at the Home of FIFA in Zurich in this file pic. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 10 — The Scottish Football Association will appeal against the fine imposed by Fifa over the wearing of commemorative poppies by Scotland’s players, the organisation announced yesterday.

The SFA was fined 20,000 Swiss francs (RM88,780) after Scotland’s players wore poppy symbols in memory of Britain’s war dead during a World Cup qualifier against England on November 11.

England’s FA, fined 45,000 Swiss francs, immediately launched an appeal when the punishments were announced in December and their Scottish counterparts have now followed suit.

“We have received written reasons from Fifa’s disciplinary committee relating to the sanction imposed for commemorating Remembrance Day during the England v Scotland World Cup qualifier on November 11, 2016,” the SFA said in a statement.

“Having considered those reasons in full, we have informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision.”

England’s players and manager Gareth Southgate and Scotland’s players wore black armbands bearing red poppy motifs at the Wembley game, which England won 3-0.

The qualifier was staged on Armistice Day, when Britain traditionally pays tribute to the country’s war dead.

Fifa had warned beforehand that such displays risked breaching the world governing body’s rules on the displaying of political symbols.

Part of the SFA’s fine also related to “misconduct committed by its own group of spectators”.— AFP