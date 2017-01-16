Sauber snap up Wehrlein

The 22-year-old German Pascal Wehrlein, changes from Manor to the traditional Sauber, confirmed on January 16, 2017 the Swiss race team. — AFP picBERLIN, Jan 16 — Swiss-based Sauber announced today that German Pascal Wehrlein will complete the team’s driver line-up for the 2017 Formula One world championship.

“I am very delighted at being a part of the Sauber F1 Team for the upcoming Formula One Season,” said Wehrlein, 22.

“It is a new challenge in a new team, and I am really excited and looking forward to this new adventure. Our objective is to establish ourselves in the mid-field and to score points on a regular basis.”

Wehrlein, who will be teamed up alongside fellow driver Marcus Ericsson, raced in Formula One last season for Manor. Finishing 16th in his first Grand Prix in Australia, he scored his first points in Austria with a 10th-placed finish and went on to complete the season in 19th position overall. — AFP