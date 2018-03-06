SAS Cup: Speedy Tigers stun Los Leones with 2-1 win

Malaysian player Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (orange) fighting for the ball against Argentinean player Juan Lopez at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Stadium Azlan Shah, Ipoh March 6, 2018. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, Mar 6 — Malaysia put on their best performance at the 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to record a thrilling 2-1 scalp of Olympic champions Argentina today.

The Speedy Tigers roared louder than Los Leones to notch up their second win of the tournament with an impressive show of attacking efficiency and defensive discipline.

Foremost among the starring performances was custodian Hairi Abdul Rahim, who made several stunning saves — including a penalty stroke — and kept top scorer Gonzalo Peillat at bay.

In total, Argentina had seven penalty corners, which is usually more than enough for a win — but not against the Malaysian backline today.

It was the home team who fired the first salvo, when a determined Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin forced the ball past goalie Juan Vivaldi during a 20th minute goalmouth scramble.

To Malaysia’s credit, their strategy of reducing Argentina’s threat from penalty corners appeared to be paying off.

The Olympic champions only won their first penalty corners midway through the second quarter — but dangerman Gonzalo Peillat was thwarted twice.

In the 28th minute, a Malaysian attack led to another goalmouth scramble, and Najmi Farizal Jazlan tapped in after finding himself unmarked at the back post.

The home team’s luck appeared to run out when Peillat’s third penalty corner hit postman Najmi’s body, forcing a penalty stroke.

However, goalie Hairi Abdul Rahman produced a fantastic save to deny Juan Gilardi and Malaysia finished the half two goals up.

But only two minutes after the break, the home defence was breached when Diego Paz steered home a long pass from midfield.

The win has pushed Malaysia up to third, behind leaders Australia and Argentina.