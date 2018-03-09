SAS Cup: Malaysia’s dream shattered after 7-2 loss to England

Firhan Ashari trying to dribble past England players. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, March 9 — England shattered Malaysia’s hopes of playing in the final of the 2018 SAS Cup with a 7-2 thrashing in the last group matches today, to set up a title showdown with world No. 1 Australia.

The English notched up their second win of the tournament with a stunning display of aggressive attack, which lifted them from fourth position to second in the table to reach the final.

A win would have fulfilled the Tigers’ dream of reaching the final in four years as Argentina (seven points) who sat above Malaysia had lost against the Aussies earlier.

But the Malaysians, third going into the match with six points, failed to take advantage.

National coach Stephen van Huizen said England were clinical while Malaysia made too many errors.

“We conceded three quick goals due to simple individual errors and we paid the price,” he told reporters.

“Nobody wants to concede seven goals, but England moved the ball well and their players were fast.”

England opened the scoring in the 10th minute via Mark Gleghorne’s penalty corner who flicked the ball high into the Malaysian goal.

The home defence was breached again when Ollie Willars stole the ball outside the D and smashed it into goal a minute later.

England started choking the Malaysian defence and were rewarded in the 15th minute through Barry Middleton, who pushed a loose ball into goal.

The English extended their lead over a toothless Malaysian side through Middleton (31st) and Sam Ward (38th).

Ward heaped the misery on Malaysia in the 41st minute when he drove the ball into goal and Gleghorne sealed their victory seven minutes later via a penalty stroke.

Malaysia’s consolation goals came from Razie Rahim (50th) and Marhan Jalil (51st).

Malaysia will now play Argentina for 3rd-4th placing at Stadium Azlan Shah tomorrow.