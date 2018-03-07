SAS Cup: India smashes Malaysia’s hopes of reaching finals with 5-1 win

Australian player Aran Zalewski (second left) trying to keep the ball in control against the Irish players Jonathan Bell ( right ) and Shane O'donoghue during Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Stadium Azlan Shah, Ipoh, March 7, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NaIPOH, March 7 — India dented Malaysia’s hopes of reaching their first final in four years with a 5-1 rout earlier this evening.

India’s powerful display condemned the hosts to their second defeat of the tournament, leaving them third behind Australia and Argentina.

A win would have put Malaysia in pole position claim a final date with Australia but the spirit which helped the home team to upset Olympic champs Argentina on Tuesday was conspicuously missing.

Hopes were raised after earlier as Argentina and England drew 1-1 but Malaysia failed to take advantage.

India started with all guns blazing, and piled the pressure early to score through Shilanand Lakra strike in the 10th minute.

Malaysia pushed forward looking for the equaliser and eventually Faizal Saari brought the hosts back into the contest with a drag flick of a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

However, India shifted to another gear from then on and blitzed Malaysia with four goals through Gurjant Singh(42nd, 57th), Sumit Kumar (48th) and Ramandeep Singh(55th).

Malaysia still has a chance of reaching the final if they can beat England tomorrow, and if Argentina loses to Australia.