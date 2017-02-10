Sarri keeps Napoli waiting as Genoa, Real loom

Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri looks on before their Europa League Group D match against Midtjylland at the San Paolo stadium in Naples November 5, 2015. — Reuters picMILAN, Feb 10 — The new contract is awaiting his signature but Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says trying to keep pace with Juventus is the priority as the Turin giants power towards a record sixth consecutive Serie A title.

At nine points adrift, Napoli’s bid for a first scudetto since 1990 and the heady days of Diego Maradona, for some pundits, may already be over.

But Sarri, who in recent days rejected suggestions he is being tapped up to replace Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri, doesn’t have the time as Napoli gear up for the visit of Genoa today before facing Real Madrid next week.

“I don’t have time to think about the (new) contract,” said Sarri, who steered Napoli to second spot last season in his first season in charge when former club striker Gonzalo Higuain hit a new league record of 36 goals.

“All I can tell you is I’ve called my lawyer to find out whether to sue the person who wrote that I met with (officials from) Juventus. This is completely false.”

He added: “We might play some nice football but it’s obvious that the strongest teams are the ones ahead of us.

“We might be superior in terms of aesthetics but we have to be more concrete, and mentally stronger, if we are to transform it into victories.”

Despite his modest background as coach of Empoli, tracksuit-wearing Sarri is regarded as one of the most astute coaches in Serie A.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has offered a new deal that would tie Sarri to the San Paolo until 2020.

A week ahead of a crucial Champion League trip to Real, he gave his full backing.

“Even though Juventus are more clinical than us, I still believe in (finishing in) first place,” said De Laurentiis.

“Sarri’s football is unique in Europe. We should all recognise that we can go to Real Madrid believing in our chances.”

Napoli’s impressive attacking game has helped stand-in striker Dries Mertens to three hat-tricks this season, the Belgian’s last coming in a 7-1 away rout of Bologna last week, and a league-topping 55 goals in 23 games.

But now that Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik has recovered from a cruciate knee ligament injury that sidelined him since October, Mertens’ spell in the spotlight could be over.

“What a game! I can’t wait to play against Genoa,” Milik wrote on Facebook after seeing the rout at Bologna last week.

Genoa held Napoli to a scoreless draw at the Luigi Ferraris stadium at the start of the season but Ivan Juric’s men, who stunned Juventus 3-1 last November, are up against some impressive numbers.

Napoli are now unbeaten in 12 consecutive Serie A games and 17 matches in all competitions. — AFP