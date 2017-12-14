Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Overcast

Sarawak wants to host more international sports

Thursday December 14, 2017
07:30 PM GMT+8

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Sarawak is seeking to host more international level sports events including the 21st Asia Master Athletic Championship 2019 and World Para Swimming Championship 2019, said State Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Towards this end, he said numerous efforts had been carried out by the state government including spending a lot of money to build sports facilities of international standard.

In addition, he said the government also provided additional allocations for the implementation of various sport activities.

“This was done not only to place Sarawak as a sporting power in the country but also to lure more world class events to be held in the state,” he said when opening Sarawak Sports at the Indoor Stadium here today.

He said Sarawak hosted 11 world-class sporting events this year alone including the 2017 Malaysia Open Badminton Championship, 2017 Fina World Diving Championship and the International Youth Championship.

Abdul Karim said Sarawak needed a new strategy to seek out hidden sport talents.

In this regard, he urged schools to identify students with talents and potentials and alert the ministry or the Sarawak Sports Council.

He also said an incentive should be set up for rural students who were found to be talented in sports. — Bernama

