Sarawak FA eyeing sponsors from corporate sector to support M-League campaign

KUCHING, Jan 19 — The Sarawak Football Association is seeking financial support from the corporate sector to boost their campaign in the M-League said Deputy President Abdul Wahab Rahim.

Abdul Wahab said though Sarawak who play in the Super League had received sponsorship from a number of companies, more funds are needed to support the Sarawak football team.

He said a big screen would be installed at the State Stadium to display the products of sponsors to provide added mileage for the sponsors.

“We welcome more sponsors to come on board to assist the Sarawak team this season because a strong financial backing is needed to maintain a strong team in the league,” he said at the launch of Sarawak’s new kit and introduction of players for the M-League season by State Youth, Sports and Solidarity Ministry’s permanent secretary, Kameri Affendi.

In his speech, Abdul Wahab also paid tribute to the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem for his support to the team.

“He was a strong supporter of the Sarawak football team and often present at the stadium to watch matches. Even when he was the Chief Minister he always supported the team by finding sponsors because he had always wanted to see the Sarawak team perform just like other teams in the M-League,” he said.

Abdul Wahab said this season, 90 per cent of the players would be made up of home grown talent and assisted by four imports, namely Demerson Bruno Costa from Brazil, Lee Jong Ho (South Korea), Mateo Roskam (Croatia) and Mark Andrew Hartmann from the Philippines.

Lea Sports Centre (LSC) who have been sponsoring apparels for the Sarawak team for the past 23 years, once again pledged their support while Sarawak Energy Berhad and RH Group are the other main sponsors. — Bernama