Sarah-Jane Perry halts Nicol’s quest for second PSA tour title

Datuk Nicol David today lost her final match in the Netsuite Open against Sarah-Jane Perry of England. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David failed in her bid to secure her second PSA Tour title after losing in the final match of Netsuite Open Squash Championships in San Francisco, United States, on Saturday (early Sunday) in Malaysia.

Nicol put up a splendid show by taking a 2-0 lead against Sarah-Jane Perry of England before losing 11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 12-14 and 7-11 in a punishing match which lasted 74 minutes at Justin Herman Plaza, according to the tournament website;www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com.

It was Nicol’s fourth straight loss to the 27-year-old Englishwoman, having lost to her in their last three meetings — PSA Dubai World Series Finals, British Open and also the Women’s World Doubles Championship.

Malaysia did not send representatives in the men’s division in the annual meet which was held since 2011 before the women’s division being introduced in 2015.

Nicol will continue her title hunt at the upcoming United States Open Squash Championships to be held from October 5-14 at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

The world number five player has only one title under her belt this season — Ciudad de Floridablanca title in Colombia in March. — Bernama