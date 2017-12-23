Sangari no match for Hong Kong’s Annie Au in Pakistan

S. Sivasangari lost 5-11, 7-11, 1-11 in the final of the CAS International Open yesterday. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Unseeded S. Sivasangari lost 3-0 to top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong in the final of the US$25,000 (RM101,965) CAS International Squash Open in Islamabad, Pakistan yesterday.

She was shut out of the encounter, to lose 7-11, 5-11, 1-11 and hopefully gain some valuable lessons.

It brought an end to a wonderful run from the 18-year-old who pulled off two upsets en route to the finals.

World no 11 Annie was unstoppable to give Sangari a reality check on her limited arsenal of strokes.

However, the result bodes well for the Kedahan who is aiming to win another British Junior Open (BJO) title in January next year where she is top seeded for the Girls’ Under-19 category.

Sangari will now travel to Brimingham, home of this year’s BJO to prepare herself.

“It was tough mentally today. Annie is very experienced,” she said. “I guess I wasn’t playing my best today as I had a tough week. I have to work more on my selection of shots,” said Sangari.

The boys’ campaign ended at the US$50,000 Pakistan Open when Ng Eain Yow and Nafiidzwan Adnan fell in the quarterfinals.