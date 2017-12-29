Sanchez double sinks Crystal Palace on landmark night for Wenger

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates at Selhurst Park, London December 29, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 29 — Arsene Wenger celebrated another landmark night in his garlanded Premier League career as an Alexis Sanchez double inspired his Arsenal charges to a pulsating 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

On the night he equalled former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's record of overseeing 810 Premier League games, Wenger watched the brilliant Sanchez turn an exciting match with two superb second-half goals in the space of four minutes.

Shkodran Mustafi had given the dominant visitors a deserved lead after 25 minutes but Arsenal were made to rue a host of first-half near-misses as Palace roared back soon after the break with a well-worked Andros Townsend goal.

Then Sanchez, whose future at Arsenal remains uncertain, demonstrated his world-class talent, first with a thunderous 62nd minute snap shot and then a lovely piece of control and fine finish from Jack Wilshere's long, precise through ball.

Despite James Tomkins ensuring a nervy finish with a late headed goal for Palace, the win left Arsenal still in sixth place in the league but they moved on to 37 points, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and to within a point of the top four.

Palace, beaten for the first time in nine games, are 16th on 18 points, just a point above the relegation zone. — Reuters