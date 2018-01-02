Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Overcast

Sports

Salah named Arab player of the year

Tuesday January 2, 2018
08:44 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

How a group of civic-minded Malaysians rang in the New YearHow a group of civic-minded Malaysians rang in the New Year

No sale! Klopp laughs off talk of Coutinho joining BarcelonaNo sale! Klopp laughs off talk of Coutinho joining Barcelona

US dollar starts 2018 in doldrums, Asia stocks in good cheerUS dollar starts 2018 in doldrums, Asia stocks in good cheer

Trump slams Pakistan on Twitter, threatens to cut off aidTrump slams Pakistan on Twitter, threatens to cut off aid

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Salah is also favourite to win the African Player of the Year title which will be announced in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Thursday. — Reuters picSalah is also favourite to win the African Player of the Year title which will be announced in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Thursday. — Reuters picCAIRO, Jan 2 — Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah was named Arab Player of the Year for 2017 yesterday in a poll of around 100 sports journalists from several Arab countries.

Salah, 25, has been an instant success at Liverpool since joining from AS Roma, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League already and 23 in all competitions.

He also helped Egypt to qualify for this year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Syrian winger Omar Khribin, who plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, came second and another Syrian player, Omar Al-Soma, of Saudi side Al Ahli, was third.

Salah is also favourite to win the African Player of the Year title which will be announced in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Thursday. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline