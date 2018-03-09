Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Salah, Hughton win February Premier League awards

Friday March 9, 2018
08:16 PM GMT+8

Salah scored four goals and assisted two more in February to win claim the honour for the second time in four months. — Action Images handout via ReutersSalah scored four goals and assisted two more in February to win claim the honour for the second time in four months. — Action Images handout via ReutersLONDON, March 9 — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah picked up his second Premier League player of the month award this season while Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was named manager of the month for February.

Salah, 25, scored four goals and assisted two more in February to win claim the honour for the second time in four months. The Egypt international helped the Merseyside club to two wins and a draw to help their push for a top four spot.

Hughton guided promoted Brighton to home wins over West Ham United and Swansea City apart from a draw with Stoke City last month to win the Premier League award for the first time. — Reuters

