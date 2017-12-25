Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Salah determined to win titles at Liverpool

Monday December 25, 2017
11:49 PM GMT+8

A picture of Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah is seen as people sit outside a coffee shop in Cairo, Egypt, December 24, 2017. — Reuters picA picture of Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah is seen as people sit outside a coffee shop in Cairo, Egypt, December 24, 2017. — Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Dec 25 — Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah said today he hopes he can help Liverpool end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.

The 25-year-old — who joined from Italian club Roma in the close season — has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is joint-top of the Premier League scorers’ charts with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

“I want to win titles here, I came here to win titles — to win something for the club, for us, for the fans,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something. I am sure we are going to win something this year.”

Salah has formed a key part of Liverpool’s ‘fab four’ attacking line-up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The five-time European champions — who have not won a trophy since the 2012 League Cup — sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday’s match against Swansea City and take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 in February. — AFP

