Sailing squad meet prediction of two gold medals

National sailing athletes Mohd Uzair Amin Mohd Yusof and Naquib Iman Shahrin seen here celebrating their win at National Sailng Centre today. — Bernama picLANGKAWI, Aug 27 — The national sailing camp have met their expectations of two gold in the men’s International 420 and International 470 at the National Sailing Complex here.

Sailing duo Muhammad Uzair Amin Mohd Yusof and Naquib Eiman Shahrin obtained 13 penalty points to clinch the gold while two Thai pairs took the silver and bronze medals.

The Malaysian sailors also repeated their success in the same event at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

In the men’s International 470 category, Mohammad Faizal Norizan and Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz collected 17 penalty points for the gold while Navee Thamsoontorm/ Nut Burmarasri of Thailand picked up the silver with 28 penalty points and the bronze went to Philippines’ Emerson Villenia/Lester Troy Tayong with 41 penalty points.

However Malaysia lost the gold they won in the women’s International 470 at the 28th SEA Games two years ago after coming in second in the race.

Nuraisyah Jamil and Norashikin Mohd Sayed picked up the silver when they were beaten by just one penalty point in the final race today by Singapore’s Elisa Yukie Yokoyama/Teo Cheryl who claimed the gold medal.

In the women’s International 420 category, Malaysia could only managed a bronze after Nur Aishah Kovo Mohd Yusri and Nurul Izzryn Shamsul Ariffin came in behind Singapore who bagged the silver and Thailand the event gold medalist.

So far, the sailing squad have garnered three gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Another seven gold medals would be up for grabs in sailing until Aug 29.

Preliminary races held today involved the men’s Optimist, women’s Optimist, Laser Standard, men’s Laser Radial, women’s Laser Radial, men’s Windsurfing RS ONE and women’s Windsurfing RS One. — Bernama