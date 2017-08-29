Sailing squad bag three more gold, surpass target

National sailing athletes Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah (right) and elder brother Ahmad Latif Khan kiss their mother Hasni Mohamed after winning respective gold medals at Langkawi National Sailng Centre today. — Bernama picLANGKAWI, Aug 29 — The national sailing camp were all smiles today when they raked in another three gold medals and exceeded their target of five on the last day of competition at the National Sailing Complex here.

The three gold came from Optimist Boys, Optimist Girls and the men’s Laser Radial events brought the total medal collection of the sailing squad to six gold, four silver and three bronze in 14 categories.

The earlier gold medals were in Optimist mixed team, men’s International 470 and men’s International 420.

Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah defeated five other sailors in the Optimist Boys for the gold while Panwa Boonnak of Thailand took the silver and Singapore’s, Max Victor Teo Li Chen settled for the bronze.

Meanwhile, Nurul Shazwanie Mohd Saad collected her second gold in the Optimist Girls while Thailand Palika Poonpat won the silver and Koh Radiance of Singapore took the bronze.

In men’s Laser Radial, Ahmad Latif Khan Ali Sabri Khan bagged the gold while the silver went Bernie Chin Cheok Khoon of Singapore and Thailand’s Apiwat Sringam picked up the bronze.

However women Olympics sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamed Latif could only managed a silver today after conceding the gold to Singapore’s Jillian Lee Sook Ying and Thailand’s Kanapan Pachatikapanya took the bronze.

Meanwhile in the Laser Standard category, Khairulnizam Mohd Affendy claimed a bronze behind gold medalist Ryan Lo Jun Han of Singapore and Thailand’s Keerati Bualong, the silver medal winner.

Team manager Nik Ashraf Qaedi Nik Azizan said the squad had successfully brushed aside the challenge posed by Singapore and Thailand and both countries ended up with four gold medals each.

“I am proud we snagged medals in almost all categories,” he said after the medal presentation ceremony here today.

“The relatively young squad will also auger well for national sailing in future.” he added. — Bernama