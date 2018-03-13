Safiq gunning for win against Tampines Rover in AFC Cup

Safiq Rahim is looking for a win when hosting Singapore's Tampines Rovers in their fourth group H match of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) captain, Safiq Rahim is looking for a win when hosting Singapore’s Tampines Rovers in their fourth group H match of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin tomorrow night.

The national midfielder stressed that the Southern Tigers needed to capitalise on the home ground advantage to collect full points to regain the confidence of their fans.

“We want to think positively for tomorrow and the sudden departure of Jorge Pereyra Diaz will not affect our performance,” he said in the latest entry in JDT official Facebook site, JDT: Johor Southern Tigers.

“It has a positive effect on the team and we will brave all that in good spirit,” Safiq said.

In another group H game, Indonesia's Persija Jakarta will host group leaders, Song Lam Nghe An of Vietnam at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

JDT are now in the second spot of group H with four points behind Song Lam Nghe An who has seven points after three matches. — Bernama