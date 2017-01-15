Sabah FA chief wants drastic changes in state team management

Sabah Football Association (Safa) president Datuk Seri Musa Aman said he would be firm in his decisions to ensure only deserving and qualified candidates form the team management. ― Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — Sabah Football Association (Safa) president Datuk Seri Musa Aman has called for drastic changes in the team management to ensure no interference for people who are not relevant or those who politicise the team management’s efforts throughout the season.

Musa who is also the Sabah Chief Minister said he would be firm in his decisions to ensure only deserving and qualified candidates form the team management.

The Chief Minister was certainly not happy with the performance and the standing of the Sabah squad that played in the Premier League last season and for the past few years.

Sabah’s performance was so poor that the team from East Malaysia only managed a narrow escape from dropping to the FAM Competition.

“In 2017, I am going to be very serious and firm in my decisions to ensure professionalism in the team management. I will personally ensure there is no internal politicking in the team or interference from any specific group,” he said he said at the launch of the new kit for the team and introduction of players and officials, here today.

Also present was Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan and Safa deputy president 2, Datuk Lawrence Gimbang.

“All players and officials must be professional in their approach,” he said. — Bernama