Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Russia’s Makarova shocks Wozniacki to end marathon day in New York

Thursday August 31, 2017
03:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kuala Lumpur turns 100St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kuala Lumpur turns 100

More of Harvey’s havoc revealed, fear over Houston chemical blastMore of Harvey’s havoc revealed, fear over Houston chemical blast

The Edit: Diana mournedThe Edit: Diana mourned

The Edit: Bella Hadid breaks Vogue recordThe Edit: Bella Hadid breaks Vogue record

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia (pic) reacts after winning a point against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day three of the US Open tennis tournament. ― Reuters picEkaterina Makarova of Russia (pic) reacts after winning a point against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day three of the US Open tennis tournament. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 31 ― Ekaterina Makarova closed out a marathon day at the US Open with a surprise triumph over fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki as the Russian registered a first win in eight meetings against the former world number one and a place in the third round.

After rain washed out most of Tuesday's play, there was a bumper schedule at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as officials raced to get back on track and the 40th-ranked Makarova brought the curtain down with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-1 win.

Twice a runner-up at Flushing Meadows, Wozniacki arrived in New York ready to claim an elusive first grand slam crown and add some sheen to a frustrating season that has seen the 27-year-old reach six finals but fail to win a single one of them.

However, the Dane, who has won more matches than any player on the WTA Tour this season, was quickly in trouble and dropped a one-sided opening set.

Makarova moved ahead in the second, breaking her opponent at the first opportunity, but the Russian was unable to close out the contest as a resilient Wozniacki forced a tie-break, which she won 7-5 to set up a decider.

The reprieve was short-lived, however, as Makarova swept through the first five games of the third set to set up a victory that denied Wozniacki a chance of reclaiming the world number one ranking had she gone on to claim the title. ― Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline