Russian rider secures queen stage victory in Le Tour de Langkawi

Artem Ovechkin of Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG) celebrates his stage five victory in the 2018 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) from Dataran Bentong to Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands March 22, 2018. — Bernama picCAMERON HIGHLANDS, March 22 — Russian rider, Artem Ovechkin of Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG), climbed his way to the stage five victory in the 2018 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race from Dataran Bentong to Tanah Rata, here, today.

The 31-year-old was clearly in his element by making a breakaway sprint to the finishing line in Tanah Rata, which is 1,430 metres above the sea level to secure the victory in the queen stage.

To add icing on the cake, Ovechkin wrested the Yellow Jersey as overall leader from Canadian rider, Adam de Vos of Rally Cycling while taking over the Red Polka Dot Jersey as King of Mountain from Colombian rider, Bernardo Suaza Arango of Manzana Postobon.

Ovechkin clocked overall time of 21 hours 21 minutes and 34 seconds besides collecting 40 points after the conclusion of stage five, today

For the record, he is the second foreign rider to clinch victory in the queen stage under the Malaysian team after retired Hong Kong road cyclist, Wong Kam-Po did the same with now-defunct Team Telekom Malaysia in 2000. Italian rider, Riccardo Minali of Astana Pro Team retained the Green Jersey as King of Sprint despite finishing in 94th placing out of 118 riders overall with a time of 4 hours 48 minutes and 47 seconds.

Speaking at a press conference later, the jubilant Ovechkin was extremely delighted with the victory despite more focus were being given to a few climbing experts from World Tour teams, namely Astana Pro Team and Dimension Data to clinch victory in today’s race.

“Many people were putting their hopes to the riders from this two teams as they had a few climbing experts but I told myself to keep focus for today’s race and do my best.

“This victory means a lot to me and all of my teammates in TSG and I want to dedicate this victory to my wife and two of my children who are in Russia,” Ovechkin said, adding that he did not put high hopes in the stage six, tomorrow.

Stage six of 2018 LTdL involved a distance of 108.5km from Tapah to Tanjung Malim and features sprint zone in Langkap and climbing zone in Felda Besout. — Bernama