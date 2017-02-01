Rules chiefs to vote on amateur sin-bins

Football lawmakers will decide whether yellow cards should lead to a period in the sin-bin. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 1 — Football lawmakers are to vote on proposals to introduce sin-bins into amateur and junior events when they meet in London next month.

If approved by the International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting at Wembley on March 3, the adoption of sin-bins, now commonplace in rugby could ultimately come into professional football.

But the IFAB made it clear there was no prospect of a sin-bin system in the elite level game any time soon.

“The AGM will consider the proposal to introduce temporary dismissals as part of modifications of the laws of the game; to be permitted in youth, veterans, disability and grassroots football only, NOT in senior or top level, international, professional football,” said an IFAB statement.

Rugby Union brought in a sin-bin system in 2001 whereby offending players must spend 10 minutes on the sidelines for a variety of offences.

Another rugby-style change on the table is a ruling that only a team captain can talk to a referee in a bid to stop match officials being hounded by groups of angry players following contentious decisions.

The IFAB meeting will also consider several proposed rule changes, following numerous suggestions by Dutch great and FIFA technical officer Marco van Basten.

Discussions will also take place on whether national associations should have the freedom to set their own rules on the number of substitutions per match.

The IFAB is football’s ultimate rule-making body.

It is made up of the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, in an acknowledgement of their historic role in pioneering football, as well as FIFA, representing the other 207 national associations.

Any amendment to the Laws of the Game requires a majority of six out of eight votes at the AGM. — AFP