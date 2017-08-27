Rozaimi kicks his way to Malaysia’s third gold in taekwondo

Malaysian athlete Rozaimi Rozali after winning a gold medal in Taekwondo at the Kuala Lumpur Convensyen Centre (KLCC) today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Rozaimi Rozali kicked his way to present the third gold for Malaysia on the second day of the taekwondo competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

In the kyorugi below 68 kg event final, Rozaimi Rozali and Filipino Arven Alcantara ended the bout with the score tied at 17-17 but the jury’s decision favoured him.

The bronze was shared by Nutthawee Klompong of Thailand and Laos’ Sorphabmixay Sithikon.

Met afterwards, Rozaimi said it was one of his most difficult bouts.

“I myself did not expect to win because both of us scored the same points. Nevertheless, the gold was awarded to me and it is one more in the bag for Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Intan Zulaikha and P.Thinagaran Naidu contributed a bronze each, in the kyorugi women’s below 62kg and men’s below 74kg respectively.

Yesterday, Malaysia won two gold medals, in the men’s and women’s individual pomsae .

Sixteen gold are on offer in the taekwondo competition which ends on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the Games.

Malaysia’s haul in taekwondo at the last edition in Singapore in 2015 was three silver and three bronze. — Bernama