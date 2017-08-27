Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Rozaimi kicks his way to Malaysia’s third gold in taekwondo

Sunday August 27, 2017
07:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Connecting the dots between cyclones, climate changeThe Edit: Connecting the dots between cyclones, climate change

Malaysia’s rhythmic gymasts add another gold to their haulMalaysia’s rhythmic gymasts add another gold to their haul

Bangladesh turns away 70 Rohingya fleeing violenceBangladesh turns away 70 Rohingya fleeing violence

The science connecting cyclones and climate changeThe science connecting cyclones and climate change

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysian athlete Rozaimi Rozali after winning a gold medal in Taekwondo at the Kuala Lumpur Convensyen Centre (KLCC) today. — Bernama picMalaysian athlete Rozaimi Rozali after winning a gold medal in Taekwondo at the Kuala Lumpur Convensyen Centre (KLCC) today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Rozaimi Rozali kicked his way to present the third gold  for Malaysia on  the second day of the taekwondo competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games  at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

In the kyorugi below 68 kg event final,  Rozaimi Rozali and Filipino Arven Alcantara ended the bout with the score tied at 17-17 but the jury’s decision favoured him.

The bronze was shared by  Nutthawee Klompong of Thailand and  Laos’ Sorphabmixay Sithikon.

Met afterwards, Rozaimi said it was one of his most difficult bouts.

“I myself did not expect to win because both of us scored the same points. Nevertheless, the gold was awarded to me and it is one more in the bag for Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Intan Zulaikha and  P.Thinagaran Naidu contributed a bronze each, in the kyorugi women’s below 62kg and men’s below 74kg respectively.

Yesterday, Malaysia won two gold medals,  in the men’s and women’s individual  pomsae  .

Sixteen gold are on offer in the taekwondo competition which ends on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the Games.

Malaysia’s haul in taekwondo at the last edition in Singapore in 2015 was three silver and three bronze. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline